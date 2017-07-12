Have your say on cancer screenings in Luton

Luton Borough Council is asking residents to have their say on cancer screenings as part of a new consultation.

Cancer screening rates in Luton are lower than both England and East of England averages and the council is looking to understand why.

Councillor Rachel Hopkins said: “If you have ever felt awkward or worried about cancer screening, please complete the survey and tell us why.

“Or is it simply because you didn’t know screening was available?

“We’re looking to understand why our rates are lower and what we can do to ensure our figures improve.

“Screenings are an incredibly important tool for detecting cancers early, which has an impact on survival rates.

“You can give your feedback and views at http://consult.luton.gov.uk/portal/.

“Anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to complete the survey, even if you have not yet been invited or attended a screening.”