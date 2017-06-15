Biggleswade carer from Luton is guilty of neglect

A former Biggleswade carer has been sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, after being found guilty of the neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Ramatu Sarah Airemen, 61, of New Bedford Road, Luton, was one of two night staff on duty at a care home in Biggleswade on 22 June 2011. During her shift, an 86-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease fell off a chair and needed assistance.

However, upon finding him, Airemen swept around him and spoke to colleagues, leaving him on the floor for over an hour. Airemen’s colleague then fetched a wheelchair, and both hauled the elderly man into it without a hoist, disregarding the correct procedure. Relevant documentation, including accident forms and handovers, were not completed.

The incident was caught on CCTV by a camera fitted by the care home manager, who had become concerned with the standard of Airemen’s work.

Airemen was dismissed and when interviewed by police, she told officers she had used a hoist to lift the victim into the wheelchair - then initially denied she was the person on CCTV when confronted with the evidence.

Even though she knew of the patient’s medical history, having read his care plans, and knew he was prone to falls, she told officers she had assumed he had put himself on the floor.

Airemen was convicted of neglect following a trial at Luton Crown Court. She was sentenced last week to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid community work. Her co-defendant, a 42-year-old woman was convicted at an earlier trial.

Detective Constable Ian Clarke from Bedfordshire Police’s Child Abuse & Vulnerable Adult Abuse unit (CAVAA), said: “Airemen was fully aware of the patient’s medical history, and knew a previous fall had required hospital treatment for a hip injury. By assuming he had put himself on the floor and not attempting to communicate with him, she completely neglected his welfare.”