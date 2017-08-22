Charity cycle challenge in memory of their father

Three brothers from Luton took part in a 220km cycle in Canada to raise money for The Cancer Trust in memory of their dad.

They wanted to raise money for the Canadian charity to help beat cancer, the disease that took their dad in 2016.

The team ready for the 220km cycle in Canada for charity

Martin Roe, 47, of Luton, Dave Roe, 52, of Canada, and Andrew Roe, 49, of Dorset, were joined by Andrew’s son Joshua, 20, for the challenge, organised by Enbridge.

The brothers, former Putteridge High School pupils, and Joshua, travelled to Calgary in Canada, on Saturday, August 12, to take on the challenge.

Tracy Roe, Andrew’s wife, said: “I’m very proud of them all for taking on the challenge together in memory of their father, and also the fact that they all crossed the finishing line together, it was very emotional. They were told by other cyclists that they were the first foreigners, as they called them, to come to Canada specifically to take on the 220km in Calgary.

“I think they would do a challenge like this again, they said it was fantastic and they loved it, the organisation was incredible. They all wore Luton Town coloured shirts as they are all die-hard Hatters and they became known as the British boys at the challenge.”