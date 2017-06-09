Fundraisers to boost L&D charities

The Luton and Dunstable Hospital charitable fund is organising two events this summer to raise money for the hospital wards and departments.

There will be a charity race night on Friday, July 14, at the hospital, to raise money for the hospital’s charitable fund and on Friday, September 8, there will be a charity golf day at Harpenden Common Golf Club to raise money for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The money raised at the events will go towards buying new equipment for different departments at the hospital.

Bianca John, community fundraiser for the hospital, said: “I will be working out in the community to raise awareness and encourage people to fundraise for the hospital charity, I will be talking to schools, community groups and attending social events. The money raised helps the hospital buy equipment and improve hospital facilities.

“We are kindly asking if any local company would like to donate an item that we can use as a raffle or auction prize for either of the events.”

Tickets for the event can be booked by calling 01582 718289.

