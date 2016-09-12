L&D to pioneer IT in healthcare

Luton & Dunstable Hospital has been named as one of 12 NHS national leaders pioneering the use of information technology in healthcare provision.

They will be offered up to £10 million to expand their digital approach to inspire and encourage others to learn from their experience.

Alongside investment in technology and infrastructure, the funding will be used to improve staff training and boost a drive towards advances in digital technology.

Chief clinical information officer and consultant urologist Sanjeev Taneja has been instrumental in the Trust’s digital transformation in partnership with patient safety lead nurse Anne Thomson, who has been integral to the development an deployment of systems now in place for enhanced patient monitoring.

L&D spokesman Mark England said: “Our digital success is not only based on the ability of our highly skilled IT team, but is underpinned by the superb clinical engagement of our staff and their willingness to innovate and lead the business change for the projects.”