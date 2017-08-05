Luton football festival’s 17th anniversary for Mandip

A charity football tournament marked its 17th anniversary in memory of a young Luton student and West Ham fan.

The Mandip Mudhar Memorial Foundation’s annual football festival celebrates the town’s diverse communities by raising awareness of local causes in the name of Mandip Mudhar, 20, who died in a road traffic accident in 2001.

On Saturday, July 29, it ran a successful tournament at PlayFootball, Stopsley, raising over £700 for nominated local cause, the Luton Foodbank.

Mandip’s older brother, Bobby Mudhar, chairman of the Mandip Mudhar Memorial Foundation, said: “When the Foundation was set-up many years ago, we wanted it to be a platform from which we could raise awareness of causes that affect local people.

“My family and I could never have thought that it would grow to the size it has done. It is always a humbling experience to see the people of the town come out to support us.”

The Foundation works with the Luton Council of Faiths, as well as supporting the Royal Free Hospital, London, which treated Mandip.

Mandip’s parents donated his heart and kidneys and the foundation also aims to promote blood and organ donation amongst minority ethnic groups.