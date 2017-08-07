Luton footgolf fun day raises £5K for Brain Tumour Research

A Luton footgolf and fun day raised an impressive £5,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Seb Cameron, 35, of Wigmore organised the tournament and fun day with an initial aim of raising £2,500 and was blown away by the total.

On Sunday, July 9, Luton players descended on Tea Green Footgolf Club, Wandon End, from across the country, including Manchester, Nottingham, Cambridge, Bedford and, of course, Luton.

The day was “a success from start to finish”, and Seb highlighted the importance of finding a cure for brain tumours, the biggest killers of children and adults under 40 than any other cancer.

Seb, Tea Green Footgolf Club captain, said: “I would like to thank everyone who made this event possible, from all of my wonderful sponsors to everyone who took part.

“The money we raised will hopefully will go someway to ensuring that more people we care about are not affected by this horrible disease.

“If any businesses would like to contact me about sponsoring my 2018 event, I would welcome a conversation.”

Winners were: Mens: Paul Boulton; Seniors: Andy Peck; Ladies: Sarah Boulton; Juniors: Luca Boreham.

Search: “Sebba Cameron” on Facebook to get in touch.