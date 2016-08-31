Pensioner hopes new study will make a difference

A retired policeman with mobility issues is hoping a new health drive will change his life.

James Stevens, 85, of Strathmore Avenue, finds everyday life a struggle because walking is painful, forcing him to use a stick and wear compression stockings.

He is taking part in a new Europe-wide study which is being led by professor Alan Sinclair from Diabetes Frail based at the Medici Medical Centre, Luton.

Mr Stevens said: “I am desperate to try anything to get my health back on track. Since my wife died last year I am having to rely on my daughter to do most things for me which is far from ideal.

“My mind is in perfect working order, but my body is physically starting to give up, which is why I decided to take part in this study, as I hope it will give me a new lease of life. I am fed up of getting out of bed in the morning feeling unfit, lethargic and useless, and I certainly don’t want to be a burden.”

Residents aged 70 and over are being invited to take part in the research involving exercise and nutrition.

Professor Sinclair said: “The aim is to find the best way to treat older people who suffer from various age-related conditions in a bid to improve their quality of life.

“Not only do we want to find treatment, but we also want to find a way to prevent certain conditions which can plague the older generation. We know that old age can make people more prone to health problems, such as disability, frailty and sarcopaenia, which is a condition that reduces the bulk of muscle mass and strength in the legs as a result of ageing.”

The research is being funded by the European Commission and is being supported by Active Luton.