Pupils brush up on their dental education

Children from William Austin Junior School learnt about how they can maintain a healthy mouth in a lesson hosted by mydentist Luton.

Staff from the practice, located on Dunstable Road, gave pupils the opportunity to identify which food and drinks were good for their oral health and which were not.

The mydentist team has been visiting schools with dentists and dental nurses to educate children on the benefits of looking after their teeth.

Jennifer Hayhurst, mydentist practice manager, said: “We also aim to show children that looking after your teeth is not only really important, but it can also be fun. And it really works.

“On average after we visit a school with our mobile dental classroom, appointments with children increase by 18 per cent.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response our lessons have received from schools, especially here in Luton.”