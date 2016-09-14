Sisters hike for Sienna’s Footsteps

Two sisters have raised £500 for Just4Children to help an eight-year-old girl, who has cerebral palsy, walk unaided.

Nicola Coard and Amanda Cooper completed the 25km hike at the Peak District in six hours on Saturday, September 3.

Sienna Houghton

The Wandering Wallies wanted to challenge themselves for a good cause.

They raised money for Sienna’s Footsteps, supporting Sienna Houghton, who is hoping to have an operation, Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy, to help her walk unaided.

Sienna, of Stopsley, wants to run around and play in the garden with her younger brothers, but is restricted to a wheelchair.

The family are fundraising to send her to St Louis in America, where the pioneer surgeon, TS Park, carries out the operation.

The operation releases the tightness in Sienna’s legs, which they are hoping will help her to walk.

Sienna’s mum, Tanya Fernandes, said: “Nicola and Amanda completed the trek in the pouring rain in just six hours.

“They did a great job and they did it to help raise money for Sienna’s operation, it is amazing.

“The next event we have to raise money for Sienna’s Footsteps, is a Caribbean night on Friday, September 23, at St Joseph’s Hall, Gardenia Avenue.

“There will be a two course meal of Caribbean food, a raffle and an auction.

“Tickets are £5 for under 16’s and £8 for adults.”

To book a ticket, call Tanya on 07985788493.