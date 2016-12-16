Stock up now on your medication

As Christmas approaches, there are lots of things to think about and medication needs can often get forgotten, but NHS Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (BCCG) is reminding patients to be prepared and stock-up now.

Many local doctors’ surgeries and pharmacies have limited opening hours between Christmas and New Year, so anyone with a long-term health condition should order and collect their repeat prescriptions in plenty of time before the holidays.

Fiona Garnett, Head of Medicines Optimisation and Assistant Director at Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “It’s really important for people who have problems walking, are elderly or frail, so they don’t have to go out to collect their medication especially if there is bad weather, ice or snow.”

“It’s also a good idea to stock up your medicine cabinet so that you have remedies to hand. A pharmacist can advise on what to keep in your medicine cabinet.”

Being able to order repeat prescriptions via your GP’s website is much quicker and more convenient than telephoning a busy surgery.

Repeat prescriptions can be ordered online by using GP Online Services, a simple website that can also be used to make and cancel appointments and view medical records. If you are not already registered, you can find out more or ask for a registration form from your GP Practice.