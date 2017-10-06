Weekend advice on hospital transport service in Beds

The clinical commissioning groups in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Luton, together with the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), have continued to make good progress to put in place a reliable transport service for patients that use the service.

Transport services has been working well, with patients picked up on time and attending their outpatient appointments.

A spokesman for the health groups said: “It is usual for there to be fewer outpatient appointments at hospitals at the weekend.

“Nevertheless, we have obtained a list of appointments so we have a clear picture of when transport is required over the weekend and on Monday.

“This has ensured we have sufficient staff and transport capacity available, as well as to transport patients home when they are fit to leave.

“As a precautionary measure, we have arranged for the contact centre to be open over this weekend in case patients need to talk to someone urgently about existing transport arrangements.”

The number is 01603 481208 and will be open 8am to 6pm with an answer machine service operating outside of these hours.