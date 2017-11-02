Search

Help find man missing from Luton and Dunstable Hospital

Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has gone missing from the Luton and Dunstable Hospital this morning (Thursday November 2).

Kevin McEvoy, 49, from Houghton Regis, was last seen leaving the hospital at around 5am.

He is described as white, around 6’1”, with blue eyes.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch with them on 101 quoting reference 82 of 2/11.