‘Help find my stolen Yamaha!’ says Luton Butely Road resident

A Butely Road, Luton resident has been left upset after his beloved motorbike was stolen.

Robert Burns had his 2014 Yamaha YZF-R125 taken between 10.30pm on Monday , June 12, and 4am on June 13.

The bike was taken from the back garden and the garden gate lock was broken.

Robert added red stickers to the bike, which may have been taken off after the theft to leave the bike black.

The number plate is LD14 WNX.

The family ask that you contact them directly or go to the police.

Please call Robert on 07920196672 or Rebecca Burns (sister) on 07712572197.

Bedfordshire Police are investigating. Call 101 quoting crime reference number C/25062/2017. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.