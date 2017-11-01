Help make this Christmas a time for giving

Mr Dunstable is working with HQ Sports Bar this festive season to make sure no-one is alone on Christmas Day.

Curtis Hinton, of Houghton Regis, has announced that the bar in Grove Park, Dunstable, will be opening its doors on Christmas Day from 9am till 12noon to give homeless people a place to go and Christmas dinner will be served for free from 11am.

The 20-year-old was crowned Mr Dunstable in May, since then he has been raising awareness for local charities and good causes.

He said: “I want to offer Christmas Day dinner to those who are homeless or not as fortunate to be able to afford Christmas Day dinner, to come in the warm and eat for free. Christmas isn’t about receiving, it is about giving to others and I thought this would bring people together.

“I am thrilled to be able to give this opportunity to those in need this Christmas and I would like to thank HQ Sports Bar for helping.”

HQ Sports Bar manager Jack Wright said: “We are supporting Curtis in his selfless act as, like him we believe that nobody should be alone on Christmas Day, no matter who they are.

“We take a lot of pride in being able to offer Curtis the venue, I know a lot of our staff have already volunteered to help on the day. We look forward to supporting Curtis and more charities in the future.”

Hundreds of people have already volunteered to help on Christmas Day and donate food.

Curtis said: “I am looking for volunteers on the day who can help serve, clean and keep a general check on things. The response to this has been incredible, so many people want to help. I want to thank everyone that has supported this.” If you want to volunteer email curtislhinton@icloud.com.