Help save lives with St John Ambulance Luton and Dunstable volunteers

St John Ambulance are continuing their recruitment drive, appealing for life-saving volunteers in Dunstable and Luton.

The two units are looking to to attract kind volunteers of all ages, especially as one of their members recently received an award for exceptional service.

Ian Groves, of St John Ambulance, said: “First aid itself is a very important skill to possess as you never know when you might need to use it.

“Many of our younger volunteers use their first aid volunteering experience to embark on degrees in medicine and medical careers.

“What’s more, other volunteers might consider retraining professionally once they have experienced what it is like to save a life.”

Praise is also granted for stand-out service, as Luton volunteer, Matt Stevens, 30, recently went to London to be invested as a Member of the Order of St John, an honour conferred by Her Majesty The Queen.

Matt has been a volunteer for 16 years, starting as a Cadet, and is qualified as an emergency transport attendant, meaning he can work on ambulances.

Matt said: “I enjoy helping people achieve their goals and I was nominated for investiture for my work as area manager in Luton and Dunstable.”

Adults (18 and over), will be trained in first aid to go on duty at events in the local area and further afield. Cadets (10 to 17) will learn first aid and many other skills as they work towards their Grand Prior Award, while Badgers (seven to 10) will learn first aid and a number of other useful life skills, as they work towards their Super Badger Award.

Dunstable’s unit is at Dunstable Fire Station, Brewers Hill Road, (Adults and Cadets)and Luton’s unit is at The Hat Factory, Bute Street (Adult, Cadet and Badger units ).

>http://www.sja.org.uk