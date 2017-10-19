Help us find the Luton hat factory machinists!

Two passionate business directors are hoping to find Luton’s former hat factory workers, so as they can pass on their precious knowledge to the next generation.

Hardworking mother and daughter team, Jenny Froehlich and Mavi Tzaig, run The Panama Hat Trading Company (Majesa), the duo on a quest find former hat factory employees to be a demonstrator or trainer and help teach students hat making skills.

17 Guineas hat making machines are collectors' items and are not manufactured any more !

The ambitious businesswomen opened their new Panama hat factory in the town six weeks ago, the business still operating from its original base in Hendon until the team settle into their new site on 104A Midland Road.

Mavi, 43, said: “My mother, Jenny (65), is from Ecuador and she came to the UK in 1972 and founded the company in 1986. She saw weavers in a remote part of Ecuador called Cuenca; when the Panama Canal was built their ancestors supplied the American workers with Panama hats. The canal was responsible for the Panama’s great popularity.”

Jenny used to visit factories including: Kangol, Failsworth, Snoxells, Olney and Balfour.

Would you like to help the business create new jobs by training students?

Mavi said: " I am joining to take over the company as new blood and hope to establish myself in Luton."

Please call: 07834 389 789.

> panamahats.co.uk