High Sheriff enjoys tea and a chat with residents

Vinod Tailor, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, joined tenants aged 55 and over of local housing association Luton Community Housing (LCH) for afternoon tea. The afternoon was held at LCH’s sheltered housing scheme, which provides homes for more than 25 residents, to represent national Community Impact Week, an opportunity to showcase the great work being done in communities. The event gave residents the opportunity to discuss local issues with the High Sheriff, including topics such as parking in Luton, police numbers on the streets of Bedfordshire and current affairs, both local and national.

Daisy Craydon, marketing and communications manager at LCH, said: “We were delighted the High Sheriff could join us for this event and our tenants really enjoyed discussing community matters with him.”