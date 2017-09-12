High Town drugs den closed down one day after gunshots fired in same street

A drugs den in Luton has finally been closed down after weeks of complaints by worried residents.

The officers executed a warrant at the flat in Berkeley Path on Friday, September 8, just a day after gunshots were fired in the same street.

The premises has now been issued with a three month closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act.

Neighbours had complained that the property had been taken over by prostitutes and drug dealers, creating a nightmare situation for the community.

One witness said: “At about 4.45pm around 13 police personnel went to the address. [Three people] were removed, all surrounded by these officers

“There were no arrests there and then, which upset a lot of onlookers who wanted them in handcuffs but the flat has a notice that the building is closed.

“People are also unhappy no-one has been to them for a statement, others want to start a petition.”

Acting Inspector Milo Brown said: “Bedfordshire Police is committed to protecting people, fighting crime together, as this warrant shows. This operation is a great example of police working with communities and partner agencies to ensure the public are kept safe.”