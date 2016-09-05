HIGHLIGHTS: Hatters 4 Wycombe Wanderers 1

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Luton Town enjoyed a superb 4-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in their League Two clash at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The hosts were in front on 11 minutes when Danny Hylton bagged his first home goal for the club since arriving in the summer.

Cameron McGeehan missed a penalty just before the half hour, before after the break, Hylton had his second, tapping home when McGeehan’s shot was parried by keeper Jamal Blackman.

Wycombe were back in the contest on the hour mark thanks to Matt Bloomfield, only for Luton to reassert their dominance as Hylton completed his hat-trick from the spot and then Jordan Cook added a fourth in stoppage time.

To view Liam Smith’s gallery of photos, click on the link above.