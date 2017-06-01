Homeless charity NOAH gifted £45K by Freemasons

Luton homeless charity NOAH has been given a £45,000 donation by Bedfordshire Freemasons.

NOAH Enterprise operates a welfare centre in Luton which sees an average of 70 people a day and over 800 a year.

The charity helps finds accommodation for those who are homeless, provides three hot meals, health services, washing facilities and specialist advice on key topics such as immigration and finance.

Now, thanks to a Masonic grant, the charity will be able to employ a welfare support worker who will work with more than 800 clients annually.

CEO of NOAH Jim O’Connor said: “We are very grateful to Bedfordshire Freemasons for their generous grant which will help us to help hundreds of the most vulnerable people in the county.

“Our services have never been needed so much as they are right now.”

John Carter of Bedfordshire Freemasons added: “We are very pleased to be able to help NOAH, who do really excellent work with some of the most vulnerable people in the county.”

NOAH’s welfare centre, which is open 365 days a year, accepted 486 new referrals to its support service last year alone.

The newly-funded support worker will be helping clients address the underlying problems in their lives, developing individual support plans to help find accommodation, manage money and deal with physical and mental health needs, including addiction.

NOAH also runs an outreach team, resettlement service, emergency winter shelter, a social enterprise, and the academy training centre, aiming to provide a holistic pathway to recovery for its growing number of clients.

NOAH states it clients have doubled within the last 12 months.