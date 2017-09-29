Honoured for their amazing care of kids

Two Luton families have been honoured in a celebration and awards event to highlight the work and achievements of Central Bedfordshire Council’s foster carers.

The Celebration of Fostering event was held at Woburn Safari Park on Sunday, 24 September and saw 70 foster carers and their families come together to celebrate the valuable work they do.

The Outstanding Contribution to Fostering Award went to Kay Mills and Tony Wesley, of Luton who received five separate nominations. Kay and Tony were praised for the way they help children to develop – even when they have left their care to return to their birth families. One nominee said: “They encompass everything that foster carers can be. They provide exemplary care for the children in their care, enjoying and embracing their individuality and the significance of their birth family.”

And the Outstanding Contribution to Children with Disabilities Award went to Brenda Drummond, of Luton who cared for a teenager with Asperger Syndrome and communication difficulties for over three years.

During that time Brenda helped the teenager secure excellent grades in her GCSEs, attend sixth-form college and successfully gain a place at university.

The long-service awards included:

15-year award

Linda and David Foster (Luton)

Ten-year award

Gill and Mick Hall (Luton)

Hayley and Chris Lane (Dunstable)

Five-year award

Bobbie and Jonathan Goodson (Dunstable)

If you would like more information or an informal chat about fostering, call the Central Bedfordshire Fostering team on 0300 300 8181 or email fostering@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk