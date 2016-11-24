Hope for Luton families with Help to Buy

Parents and couples eager to buy their first family home are being encouraged seek support from the government’s Help to Buy scheme.

Persimmon Homes, the team behind the new Dallow Place development, took the wraps off 63 properties and wish couples to know that with the right support they can achieve their dreams of buying.

Greg Kaye, head of sales at Persimmon Homes North London, said: “Help to Buy allows buyers to secure a brand new home with as little as a five per cent deposit, a mortgage of just 75% and the remaining 20% in the form of an interest free government loan, repayable in the same time period as the mortgage.

“Alternatively those who need to sell their current home will appreciate the ease of Persimmon’s Part Exchange scheme.

“This allows purchasers to move quickly and easily without the worry and headache of finding a buyer.”

Three and four bedroom properties are available at the site, located one mile outside Luton town centre, and now only a few homes remain.

If you are unsure about your financial matters, The Money Advice Service, an independent organisation set up by the government, can provide support.

The organisation offer a range of free and unbiased advice for first time buyers, including tips on borrowing. Call 0300 500 500 or visit www.moneyadviceservice.org.uk.

For information about Dallow Place and appointments, call 01895 544 282 or visit www.persimmonhomes.com.