Houghton breast cancer survivor on celebrating World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day – February 4 – will always hold a special significance for former Luton news advertising executive Denise Coates.
It was the date the mother-of-one from Houghton Regis had her first operation for breast cancer.
She was so overwhelmed by the care she received at the Luton&Dunstable Hospital that she is now a voluntary fundraiser for its breast cancer unit.
Denise explained: “It’s my way of saying thank you to all the amazing professionals at the L&D and our wonderful NHS.
“I met some incredible people and it changed my outlook on life. I saw humility and kindness beyond measure, something I will not forget in a hurry.”
She plans to share her story and talk about her experience at schools and fundraising events. She added: “I’ll be working on projects with like-minded individuals who want to give something back.”
> Visit www.ldh.nhs.uk/get-involved/fundraising/ or email denise.coates@btopenworld.com