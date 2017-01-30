Houghton breast cancer survivor on celebrating World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day – February 4 – will always hold a special significance for former Luton news advertising executive Denise Coates.

It was the date the mother-of-one from Houghton Regis had her first operation for breast cancer.

She was so overwhelmed by the care she received at the Luton&Dunstable Hospital that she is now a voluntary fundraiser for its breast cancer unit.

Denise explained: “It’s my way of saying thank you to all the amazing professionals at the L&D and our wonderful NHS.

“I met some incredible people and it changed my outlook on life. I saw humility and kindness beyond measure, something I will not forget in a hurry.”

She plans to share her story and talk about her experience at schools and fundraising events. She added: “I’ll be working on projects with like-minded individuals who want to give something back.”

> Visit www.ldh.nhs.uk/get-involved/fundraising/ or email denise.coates@btopenworld.com