Household Estate Agents make a Christmas delivery to the hospital

Staff from Household Estate agents have delivered presents to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital so patients will have a gift to open on Christmas Day.

The presents were donated by customers at the branches in Luton, Dunstable and Toddington.

The estate agents made an appeal to the community in November asking them to donate a gift to the elderly and the children’s wards.

Julia Wheatley, sales manager at Household Estate Agents, said: “The present collection was a massive success and we have so many presents to drop in that we hope they will make someone smile this Christmas,

“We will definitely be doing this again next year.

“The presents were handed over to Rachel Cowley, the acting community fundraising officer at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, she has been really helpful and supportive as we have done this for the first time.”