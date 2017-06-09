Hundreds raised at five-a-side for The Josh Carrick Foundation

Ten teams took part in a five-a-side tournament at Venue 360 in Luton on Saturday, to raise money for The Josh Carrick Foundation.

The Foundation was set up by Josh Carrick’s family after he died from testicular cancer aged 23 in 2011, his family wanted to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Tudors Utd won the Europa League at The Josh Carrick Foundation tournament

There were two winning teams on Saturday, Tudor Utd won the Europa League Final and Expected To Lose won the Champions League Final.

Josh’s dad, Steve Carrick, said: “This was our first event in Josh’s home town, it was an excellent day and we raised over £900 but the real aim was to raise the profile and aims of the Foundation.

“We certainly intend to build on the tournament next year with a World Cup style tournament.

“It was also especially poignant that a team from Luton and captained by James Dunnington, a school friend of Josh and Dominic, won the overall tournament.”

The Josh Carrick Foundation five-a-side tournament raised over �900

The family have raised over £500,000 through the foundation since 2012.

Alex Roberts, History Teacher at Icknield High School and team captain of Bayer Neverlosen, said: “What a quality day it was and looking forward to next year. Amazingly run event, with an equally awesome atmosphere, looking forward to the next one.”

For more information about the Josh Carrick Foundation visit: www.thejoshcarrickfoundation.org.