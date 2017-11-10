Hunt is on for Luton flasher

Police investigating reports of a flasher in Luton have released images of man they would like to speak to.

On Saturday 4 November between 3pm and 4pm, a man was seen exposing himself in Underwood Close. The man then drove off in a red vehicle.

PC Stephanie Webb, investigating the incident, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident or who recognises the man in the photo.

“We believe this man has key information which would help our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the man pictured is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number C/47752/2017. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.