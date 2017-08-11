ICARE reward for kind University of Bedfordshire students

Healthcare students from the University of Bedfordshire were rewarded for care and compassion shown to their patients on placement.

The students, who carried out placements in hospitals across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, were given their ICARE badges at the annual ICARE Conference, recently held at the Luton campus.

The kind students studied either nursing, midwifery, or operating department practice.

The winners were: Sharon Graham, Elizabeth Payne, Ashley Champ, Elizabeth Pyatt, Lucy Nganga, Farzad Sajjad, Justine McNulty, Clara Seers, Lise Honeyman, Stacey Coster, Lucy-Anne Richardson, Cinderella Dutiro, Ernestina Osei, Lee Mapp, Laura Ducker, Lauren Singleton, Angel Brown, Lelia Omar and Emilie Roast.

Patients and their families nominate students for the ICARE badge award scheme.