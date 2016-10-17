Icknield welcomes enterprise adviser

Icknield High School has become the first school in the area to be matched to an enterprise adviser as part of its careers and enterprise programme.

He is Mohammed Islam from Training 4 U Services and was introduced by South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) co-ordinator Peter Rayner.

Mr Rayner explained: “Mohammed will now work with the school’s leadership team to offer advice from an employer’s perspective.

“He will also connect the school with his own network of business contacts and those of SEMLEP which will provide additional opportunities to enable students to be better informed about the world of work and their career options.”

Asistant headteacher Kamran Ahmed and work experience co-ordinator Jenny Lam welcomed the initiative and said it would raise awareness among students about business expectations.

The SEMLEP programme is part of a national strategy to inspire and prepare young people for the fast-changing world of work. It aims to link businesses with schools and colleges so that 11 to 19-year-olds gain an understanding of growth business sectors and the labour market, developing relevant skills and choosing appropriate qualifications.