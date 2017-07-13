Inspire FM give £9k to Luton Foodbank

A kind-hearted community radio station have raised money for Luton Foodbank to ensure children do not go hungry in the summer holidays.

Luton station, Inspire FM, of Dallow Learning Community Centre, raised a staggering £9568 over the recent Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The team had partnered with Luton Foodbank as part of the ‘Feed a Child’ campaign, aiming to tackle the growing problem of children from poor families returning to school after holidays malnourished as a result of a poor diet.

Station manager Mohammed Tariq said: “There are many disadvantaged families in our town, and we are proud that our campaign was met with a great response from our listeners.”

The All Party Parliamentary Group on Hunger warned in a report earlier this year that too many children survive on crisps and energy drinks as a result of not being on school meals.