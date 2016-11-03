Directional CIC, an organisation that aims to inspire young people, is holding a showcase of talented people on Thursday, November 10.

The showcase, which aims to inspire the next generation, will be performed at Luton Library Theatre at 7pm.

England boxer Jordan Reynolds, far left, will be at the showcase

Singer Mia Sylvester, a contestant on this year’s The Voice, award winning dance crew Rhythm Junkies and former Hollyoaks actor Aaron Fontaine, are the headline acts at the show.

Jermaine Hall, director of Directional CIC, said: “We are holding our second annual showcase to help inspire people to be as successful as they can be!

“We use inspirational stories and have inspirational acts from local people to help raise aspirations.

“This year we are also including four awards to recognise young people who have achieved well and older people who have helped our young people to succeed in whatever it is they choose to do.”

There will be awards for Young Academic Achiever Of The Year, Young Sports Achiever Of The Year, Supporting Role Of The Year and Role Model Of The Year.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under 16’s, they can be bought from The Hat Factory.