Invitation to tour Parliament

The history of the Houses of Parliament will seem so much more vivid to a dozen young members of Someries Infant School parliament after they were invited to tour the iconic edifice and meet a number of Lords and Baronesses.

They learned about the night the Palace of Westminster was destroyed by fire and the competition to design and rebuild it. They were also told about London Fire Brigade mascot Chance – the first documented ‘fire’ dog.

Deputy headteacher Michael Scott said: “The pupils were very excited to be invited and it was a great opportunity for our school parliament to learn more about the history of the famous building.

“The pupils represented the school really well and we’re glad they enjoyed the memorable learning experience.”