‘It’s incredible!’ says Luton lady after losing 12 stone at Weight Watchers

A Luton woman has turned her life around after losing an incredible 12 stone in two years.

Karen Harral, 56, of Luton, has halved her body weight since she kickstarted her weight loss journey in March 2015.

Karen before her weight loss

That month, Karen knew things had to change, as at 24 stone and dress size 32, she was struggling to walk and sick of feeling like people were staring at her.

She said: ““I had been a yo-yo dieter for years but nothing had ever really worked.

“Food was a comfort, but I felt like I had wasted enough of my life being big and that’s why I decided to go along to a Weight Watchers meeting in Luton after a GP referral.

“The changes I’ve seen in my lifestyle are incredible – even the little things; I can fit through small gaps between cars and sit on plastic chairs without worrying that they will collapse!

“I also have more energy and I can walk – I will never tire of being able to walk freely and for a distance. Before my feet ached terribly and I was on daily painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs.

“It’s taken me two years to lose half my body weight and I know I couldn’t have done it without my Weight Watchers coach Pam - her enthusiasm and humour makes meetings so enjoyable.

“I feel normal now, and I’m no longer stared at.”

Karen continues to attend her local Weight Watchers meetings in Luton and is focussing on maintaining her current size having achieved her goal weight.

To find your nearest Luton group: www.weightwatchers.co.uk.