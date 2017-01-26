It’s showtime... at Luton supermarket!

There could be plenty of entertainment in store for shoppers at Sainsbury’s in Bury Park.

The supermarket is looking for entertainers and performers to come into the store to support Comic Relief.

The initiative will run from February 15 to March 28 and a spokesman said: “I’m looking for people who would be able to put a show on in store in exchange for advertising.

“It doesn’t have to be just children’s entertainment, it could be a drama group or a dance group. Just anyone who would like to perform in store in order to raise donations for Comic Relief.”

> If you can help email PRL.Luton@sainsburys.co.uk, call 01582422662 or pop in and see customer services.