Jake’s Houghton Regis disco on defibrillator mission

A determined Houghton Regis mum is holding a special disco to raise money for a school defibrillator, after her young son died from a cardiac arrest.

Sarah Pyatt, 50, is holding ‘Jake’s Bash’ on Friday, September 8, from 7pm until late, to raise awareness for the Sudden Adult Death Trust (SADS UK), with the fundraising mum hoping to reach her target of £1,000 to buy a local school a defibrillator.

Sarah (middle) with the memorial plaque each school receives with their defibrillator. Jake's siblings (L-R): Leo, Charlie, and Ella. At 'Jake's Bash' Leo will be running a cake stall, Charlie will be at the teddy tombola, and Ella will be selling bracelets.

Sarah initially raised money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and is now helping SADS UK donate defibrillators to schools.

Sarah said: “When I lost Jake I felt the need to do something and only months after he passed away I held my first event for CRY, raising £1,700.

“Jake was at his nan’s on April 10, 2012. He’d gone to play on his Xbox and his nan found him collapsed.

“Jake was put on life support for two days. He’d had a cardiac arrest at 16 and passed away on April 12.”

Sarah has made a yummy raffle prize!

To find out why, Jake’s family went for screening, discovering that his father has Brugada syndrome.

Brugada syndrome is a rare inherited heart rhythm disturbance, which requires those affected to be fitted with a pacemaker, able to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm, and medical staff confirmed that this was the most likely cause of Jake’s cardiac arrest.

Because there is no law requiring children to be screened, Sarah is on a defibrillator mission, having donated to St Vincent’s , All Saints Acadamy, Houghton Regis Acadamy, Chalton Primary, Manshead, Lancott Challanger Academy, and Parkfields Middle School.

Sarah said: “Jake is my hero and I agreed to have his organs donated.

“Jake was unique. He had Asperger’s Syndrome and used to get these obsessions.He was well spoken and loved Take a Break magazine. ”

‘Jake’s Bash’ is at St Vincent’s Social Club, Houghton Regis, with DJ Dexx Master, a silent auction, a raffle, face painting and more!

Also helping are: Hayley Littlewood, entertainer and events organiser, Lorraine Harwood of ‘C.M. Caterers Too’ (donating buffet services), and Heather Sharp, henna and body paint artist of Facial Attractions.

For tickets, call Sarah on: 07974 054 286.

Adults £6 children £3.