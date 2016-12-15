John Lewis recalls baby toy over choke hazard

Retailer John Lewis has announced it is recalling one of its own-brand toys over fears it could pose a choke hazard to young children.

A potential issue during the manufacturing of the Wooden Shape and Colour Sorting Board means a small ball on the blocks may come detached and pose choking risk.

The toy in question

The affected item has stock number 789 11170 and has been sold by John Lewis since 27 September 2016. If you have bought this item, please stop using it immediately and return it to your nearest John Lewis shop as soon as possible for a full refund.