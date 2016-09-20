Join the Big Hat Factory Choir

There’s nothing like a singsong to banish the blues.

And research has shown that being part of a choir not only increases self esteem and confidence but also reduces stress and improves all manner of physical conditions.

Now Luton Culture and the Big Music Company have got together to invite you to join a brand new community choir – the Big Hat Factory Choir.

B.I.G. (Because I’m Golden) director Gail Windrass urges: “Come and get involved! You’ll have a great time singing pop, jazz, gospel, rock and theatre, as well as making new friends.

“There are no auditions and everyone is welcome – even those who only sing in the shower.”

Under 16s are also welcome but they must be accompanied by an adult.

The choir will meet on Wednesdays – starting at 7pm on October 5 with a free taster – in the newly-renovated Connors Bar at The Hat Factory.

It will run for 10 weeks and there’ll be a brilliant end-of-term performance at a special Christmas concert.

> More details from www.bigmusiccompany.org.uk