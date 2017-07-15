Katie’s dissertation wins her top award

A history student from Luton has won a top award for outstanding efforts while studying.

Katie Barker, 21, who graduated from Keele University with a first in history, won the Marjorie Cruickshank Local History Prize, which is awarded for the best local history study.

Speaking about her prize Katie said: “To be awarded this prize for my dissertation, which was a study based on early modern midwifery in northern cities, feels absolutely amazing.

“Whilst researching the material for my 12,000 word project, I travelled to many northern archives to collect primary material, and so to be awarded this prize makes all of the time and effort worth it.

“I know many history students worked really hard on their own dissertations and so to be recognised by the department for the quality of my research certainly feels very rewarding.”

Katie has secured a job as a recruitment consultant with Michael Page, a global leading financial recruitment firm, based in Milton Keynes.