Kay-Lee’s haircut for EAAA in memory of tragic teen Casey

A Luton teenager will donate the hair she’s had trimmed but never cut to The Little Princess Trust.

Ashcroft High pupil Kay-Lee Hurrell, 13, is also raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in memory of her relative Casey Flissikowski, 18, who died in a car accident with two friends last December.

Kay-Lee’s mum Naomi said: “They stayed with her and did all they could to attempt to save her life.”

Kay-Lee, of the St Anne’s area, said: “I’m feeling nervous and scared but want to do something to support my family.”

The big chop will take place at Dolls & Dudes in Stopsley on Saturday (November 26).

Casey’s family are organising a memorial ball for their daughter at Leaside Hotel on December 10.

They described her as “a beautiful, hard-working girl who will be forever missed.”

The teenager was killed alongside friends Stephen Evans, 20, and Rebecca Nabarro, 23 in a head-on crash near Toddington.

> www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Naomi-Hurrell2