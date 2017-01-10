Kaytie is Aldwyck’s new community involvement officer

Aldwyck Housing Group’s new community involvement officer says she’s keen to ensure services continue to improve.

Kaytie Goble, who’s been with the not-for-profit provider for more than 13 years, is based two days a week at the newly built Greenfields in Leighton Buzzard.

She is providing support to the scheme and local residents to create an integrated healthy community.

Kaytie’s main focus will be a financial inclusion project funded by the lottery and EU.

She said: “I am holding a pilot scrutiny forum to ensure customers have a voice in decision-making and that services continue to improve.

“I’m embracing every opportunity.”