Keeping the streets clean

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) have been supporting and funding projects to make the town look cleaner and tidier.

The projects are in line with one of their main objectives, to make the town more attractive and appealing for visitors and workers.

Volunteers during the tidy day organised by Luton BID

Since January the organisation has bought a glutton vacuuming machine for the council to use to clean the streets, organised a tidy day where volunteers from local businesses took part in a two-hour clean-up, a monthly overnight deep clean programme, new chewing gum boards throughout the town, six new bins for the town centre with bait trays to help control and reduce vermin numbers, and floral hanging baskets, flower displays and window boxes around the town centre.

Abbas Shaffi, director of Shaffi & Sons Ltd and BID director, said: “The cleanliness and tidiness of Luton town centre remains an important issue for BID businesses which is why we are committed to improving the town centre environment to make it a welcoming and attractive place for residents, visitors and workers.

“We are excited for the return of the floral displays this spring and to continue our efforts for the rest of the year.”