Kitchen blaze in Luton after resident puts food in oven and falls asleep on sofa

A Luton resident caused a kitchen blaze yesterday evening, after putting food in the oven and falling asleep on the sofa.

Crews from Luton Fire Station were called to a property in Cardiff Grove, Luton at 9.25pm yesterday (October 4) following reports that a house was on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the property within six minutes and wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reels and a covering jet extinguished the first floor kitchen fire. 60 per cent of the kitchen was damaged by smoke and heat and 20 per cent from smoke logging.

Positive Pressure Ventilation was used to remove the smoke from the property.

This fire occurred as one of the occupants had returned from work, put some food in the oven and fallen asleep on the sofa, waking to a house full of smoke.

Four people were led to safety by the crew and one casualty was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

This is the twelfth kitchen fire in Bedfordshire in the last week and Firefighters are urging people to follow their advice to prevent further incidents.

Don’t leave the kitchen while cooking, if you must take pans off the heat or turn them off to prevent them overheating and catching fire;

Don’t be distracted by your mobile phone while cooking;

Always double check your cooker is off when finished cooking, leaving pans on a hot stove, even when it’s switched off, can cause residual oil, fat or grease to catch fire;

Keep tea towels, cloths, cookery books and other flammable material away from the cooker and hob;

Hot oil can catch fire if left for too long;

If oil starts to smoke - it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool;

Use a thermostat controlled electric deep fat fryer which keeps oil from self-igniting;

If your pan of hot oil catches fire leave it where it is, turn off the heat if it’s safe to do so, then get out and ring 999;

NEVER THROW WATER ON BURNING OIL. It will turn into a fireball, spreading the fire and causing you serious injury.