Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn praises LTFC’s living wage

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Luton Town Football Club this morning as he announced his party’s plans for a £10 hourly minimum wage.

At the club, Mr Corbyn and Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell MP praised LTFC’s adoption of the UK Living Wage - currently standing at £8.45 per hour.

Mr Corbyn sat with LTFC employees and asked about the positive changes on workers’ lives since the policy was introduced. The Hatters were notably the first English club to adopt the living wage.

He stated: “Low pay blights the lives of huge and growing numbers in our country and fuels widening inequality.

“The government’s re-branding of the minimum wage to the national living wage hasn’t dealt with the real problems of low pay and rising cost of living.

“That’s why Labour will raise the legal minimum wage for all to at least £10 an hour by 2020, giving more than five and a half million people a pay rise in the process.”

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell added: “Labour will stand up for working families making them £2,500 a year better off in 2020.”

A £10 minimum wage would affect 5.6m people in Britain if Labour were to win the next General Election.

The announcement received backing from trade unions. TUC general eecretary Frances O’Grady said: “With rising inflation and slower wage growth, a new living standards crisis is on the horizon.

“The minimum wage needs a serious boost in the coming years, and the TUC believes it should reach £10 an hour as soon as possible.

“This should be for all workers, instead of the current raw deal that gives young workers a lower rate.”