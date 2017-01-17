Ladies: Welcome your Inner Warrior at Stockwood Park

Ladies – it’s time to stir your inner alpha spirit, according to England Rugby bosses.

They’re holding camps across the country to encourage more women to meet their Inner Warrior and play the game.

If you’d like to have a fun rugby taster, Stockwood Park’s the place to be on Sunday, January 22, from 11.30am to 2pm.

It’s a commitment-free taster teaching participants key introductory skills and drill for rugby, with help on hand every step of the way.

RFU development director Steve Grainger said: “We set ourselves an ambitious target when we launched our women and girls strategy in 2014 – to get 25,000 women participating in contact rugby.”

Ladies’ captain Freya Casemore added: “Stockwood Park RFC promotes fun, fitness and friendship and we welcome newbies and experienced players into our team.”

All you need to take part is a pair of trainers and normal workout gear.

> To sign up go to www.England.Rugby.com/InnerWarrior