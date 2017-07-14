Law firm chooses to support Level Trust

Children’s charity, Level Trust, has been chosen as the Luton charity partner by law firm, Machins Solicitors LLP.

The firm chose the charity because they want to support the charity with the work they do in Luton for children.

Level Trust aims to remove the barriers that poverty brings to a child’s education in Luton, it works in partnership with schools and families to ensure the child has what they need to do their best at school.

Machins Solicitors organised a launch event at its Luton office on Victoria Street, to reinforce their collaboration and make a donation to the charity.

Mark Pelopida, Machins’ Managing Partner, said: “Level Trust is an incredible local charity and we are proud to formalise our partnership.

“We have chosen to support the Level Trust in Luton who, like Machins, share a strong sense of community and commitment to the town.”

The firm has worked with Level Trust in the past through fundraising, volunteering and taking part in challenges.

Level Trust’s CEO Jane Malcolm said: “We were delighted to have been chosen by Machins to receive such a generous donation. The team at Machins are passionate about what we do and are great fun to work with.

“They have already done lots of fundraising for us over the last few years through walking up mountains and cycling all the way from Luton to Paris.

“This donation was a huge surprise to us and will make a significant difference to the number of children we are able to help.”