Learn more about Luton’s heritage on free tours

People are being invited to learn more about Luton’s heritage with Luton Culture’s Hat District tours.

The free tours run from Thursday, September 7, to Saturday, September 9, at 11.30am as part of the national Heritage Open Day.

The tours, led by Piers Read, mark the beginning of a new era in the development of Luton’s historic town centre.

The arts and culture charity has been awarded £3.9m funding from South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership for the innovative ‘Hat District Cluster’ project.

Situated in the heart of the Plaiters Lea Conservation area of Luton, the redevelopment project will boost the local economy and protect the area and its historic buildings for future generations.

Included in each tour is a rare chance to explore one of the old factories: Hat House at 32 Guildford Street.

The Hat District tours take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 11.30am and will last about 45 minutes. Meet at Connors Café Bar in The Hat Factory Arts Centre, 65-67 Bute Street. Places are limited.