Leighton Buzzard fashion shop supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A charity ambassador for Luton and Dunstable University Hospital is visiting Jules Fashion Accessories in Leighton Buzzard to promote breast cancer awareness next week.

Denise Coates, of Houghton Regis, is visiting the fashion shop in Market Square to raise awareness in the town about the work the Breast Cancer Unit at the hospital does and raise money for the unit.

Jules Fashion Accessories will be donating 10% of the week’s takings, from Monday, October 16, to the Breast Cancer Unit at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Mary Shilletto, who has owned the shop since 2010, said: “We are supporting the event next week because I think it is a great cause, I have known Denise for quite a few years and I am happy to support her in raising money for the Breast Cancer Unit at the hospital.

“The majority of our customers are women so hopefully we can help raise awareness, we are a local business and we like to give back when we can and we thought this would be a great opportunity.

“What they do is amazing and hopefully we can raise a few hundred pound for them, so if anyone is thinking about starting their Christmas shopping early, next week is a great time to pop in store.”

Denise will be at the store on Thursday, October 19, she wants to give back to the hospital after they cared for her during her treatment, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent surgery and radiotherapy treatment.

She said: “I am grateful for the support from Jules Fashion Accessories and hopefully we can raise awareness in the community and raise money for the unit.

“I want to give back and help the medical staff and the breast cancer care unit continue their incredible work. I’m fundraising and visiting schools to give talks on Breast Cancer awareness and early detection. We are hoping to raise £74,000 to purchase an ultrasound and portable X-Ray machine, to help further improve the quality of care.”