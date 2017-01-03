Leisurely walks along the Lea

New Year, new life – and there’s no time like the present to get fit and garner local knowledge at the same time.

Active Luton runs regular health walks, some of which take in the River Lea. The Lewsey Brook route enables ramblers to learn its history as a farmland feature, why it’s a temporal water course and how good it is for plants and wildlife.

Regulars say they enjoy the exercise, the chance to take along friends and meet familiar faces, as well as to see the views and explore the park – which they wouldn’t do alone.

Groundwork Luton & Bedfordshire has added its support in the form of fascinating fact sheets and binoculars to make it easier to spot wildlife.

Active Luton hopes to get 400 new people on its walks programme over the next two years. Book at www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/content/c-lewsey-sports-park