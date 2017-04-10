Lilley Flower Festival set to dazzle once again

Lilley’s famous Flower Festival will take place as usual over May Bank holiday weekend.

The theme this year is The Old Market Town and St Peter’s Church will be full of stunning displays and glorious arrangements.

There’s something for everyone at this annual event and it makes for a happy family day out, whatever the weather.

There are a multiplicity of stalls in the Cassel Hall, including white elephant, books and plants and the ever-popular tombola.

Refreshments are served all day – a mouth-watering assortment of home-made cakes and scones, together with fresh cut sandwiches and Ploughman’s lunches.

The Festival will be open from 10.30am to 4,30pm on Saturday April 29 and Monday, May 1, and from 11am to 4.30pm on Sunday April 30. Entrance fee is £2.50.

All proceeds will go to necessary repairs to the beautiful Victorian church, which is Grade II listed. It was rebuilt between 1870 and 1872 by Thomas Jekyll and boasts several beautiful stained glass windows as well as a bell tower.