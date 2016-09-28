Liverpool legends come to town

Liverpool fans will be pleased to hear that three legends from the team’s European Cup winning sides will be at Luton Crescent Hall on Friday for an evening of entertainment.

Legends Phil Neal, Terry McDermott and Jimmy Case, will be joined by singer Marc Kenny, the ‘voice of Anfield’ George Sephton and comedian Mike Maguire from 5.30pm to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

Fans will get the opportunity to meet the footballers at an autograph signing session with the players and the European Cup.

The players will be talking with guests and sharing their memories of the European Cup wins, they will also be dining with the guests and encouraging them to donate to Keech Hospice Care,

The hospice cares for children and adults with life limiting and terminal illnesses.

The event aims to highlight Luton’s diversity and community cohesion through football.

Abu Nasir, CEO of GSV Sports Management, said: “This event is part of our Liverpool European Legends Tour which brings fans and communities together through football.

“Luton is one of the most diverse communities in the country and has a cult following for Liverpool FC and we are proud to bring some of the footballing greats to our home town, particularly for a good cause.”

Bedfordshire Police, local businesses and a number of voluntary groups are supporting the event.

A number of celebrities and high profile guests are expected to attend the charity night to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

To buy a ticket visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lfc-eurowinners-showsponsored-by-meahs-curry-saucesluton-tickets-20804463711